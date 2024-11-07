13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 07, 2024
£10,000 raised for Berrow Village Hall from sale of fundraising village calendars
News

£10,000 raised for Berrow Village Hall from sale of fundraising village calendars

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

An impressive £10,000 has been raised for Berrow Village Hall from the sale of fundraising village calendars – and next year’s is set to be a special 25th annual edition.

Andrea Johnstone, who organises the annual publication, is seeking local photos of Berrow to be featured in the special 2025 anniversary publication.

Andrea says: “The 2025 calendar will be a very special one as it will mark the 25th year since the calendar was first produced in 2001.”

“With the support of the local community, we have raised some £10,000 for improvements to the village hall from sales of the calendar.”

“For this, my final calendar, I am wanting to raise £500, a record amount, and I have therefore decided to reintroduce a photo competition which we used to have until COVID interrupted everything and prevented our community events from being organised.”

“So I do hope that you have all been taking photographs during the year of what makes Berrow special for you. What comes to mind when you think of Berrow? Is it a local feature, landmark, group, event, aspect of nature, wildlife, weather etc.”

“If you haven’t managed to take any photos as yet you still have time the closing date for entry into the photo competition is November 12th, 2024. You will need to go to Annies at Westcroft Farm Shop to collect an entry slip and include the £1 entry fee for each photo you want to enter.”

You can then either include with your entry slip and fee, a paper copy of your entry or entries, or you can send a copy to us via e-mail at: onthebuttoncrafts@gmail.com

“I am hoping that the calendar will be on sale by the end of the month I do hope that you will support me in this fundraising for our village hall and I am so looking forward to seeing your photos.”

