Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 07, 2024
Local environmental issues to be aired at meeting in Burnham-On-Sea tonight
News

Local environmental issues to be aired at meeting in Burnham-On-Sea tonight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

A special, free-to-attend event focusing on key environmental challenges and initiatives in Somerset is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this evening (Thursday).

It will be held at 7pm in Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road where guest speakers will be from Somerset Farming, Environment Agency and The Wildlife Advisory Group.

Organisers from Bridgwater & West Somerset Lib Dems say “the event is an opportunity for the local community to engage with experts and discuss vital topics impacting our region.”

Topics to be covered include:

  • Future Coastal Protection for Burnham-On-Sea: Exploring plans to safeguard our coastline from rising sea levels.
  • Flooding on the Moors: Addressing the growing risk and impacts of flooding in the Somerset Levels.
  • Reducing Phosphate Levels in Rhynes & Ditches: A crucial project aiming to improve water quality and protect local ecosystems.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions throughout the evening. Refreshments, including teas and coffees will be available. To get a free entry ticket, see: bwslibdems.org.uk/events

