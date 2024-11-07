13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 07, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets officially welcome new cadets during ceremony

Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets have officially welcomed several new cadets during an enrolment ceremony.

They were were officially welcomed to the RAF Air Cadets at a special function, pictured here.

Jeff Jackson, Training Officer of 290DF, says: “On our last parade evening five cadets were enrolled and two received well deserved promotions.”

“We still have room for more cadets so come along and see us if you are interested.”

“We offer a wide range of fun and interesting activities. Our hut is in Highbridge Road, entrance opposite Cassis Close. We meet every Tuesday 7pm-9.20pm.”

