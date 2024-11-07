Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Gymnastics Club achieve success

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Sports Acrobatics Gymnastics Club have achieved a great set of results at a regional competition.

Squad 3 gymnasts competed at the CDC Competition in Yate where they were among over 300 participants.

The club’s Mandy Warburton said: “They all did fantastic, especially those that competed for the very first time.”

Ivy and Fayth, and Eliza and Marnie both clinched first place. Shannon and Esme earned third, while two other pairs, Madison and Eliza, and Flo and Rae, finished fourth.

Other placings, including Esmae and Freya in sixth, and Phoebe and Skye in seventh, Victoria and Bonnie in eighth, and Eliza and Mia in 12th.