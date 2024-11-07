13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 07, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Gymnastics Club achieve success
News

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Gymnastics Club achieve success

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Sports Acrobatics Gymnastics Club have achieved a great set of results at a regional competition.

Squad 3 gymnasts competed at the CDC Competition in Yate where they were among over 300 participants.

The club’s Mandy Warburton said: “They all did fantastic, especially those that competed for the very first time.”

Ivy and Fayth, and Eliza and Marnie both clinched first place. Shannon and Esme earned third, while two other pairs, Madison and Eliza, and Flo and Rae, finished fourth.

Other placings, including Esmae and Freya in sixth, and Phoebe and Skye in seventh, Victoria and Bonnie in eighth, and Eliza and Mia in 12th.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns on Saturday for event with 15 craft stalls
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets officially welcome new cadets during ceremony

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
13.2 ° C
13.9 °
12 °
90 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com