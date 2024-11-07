Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy to hold sixth firm open evening tonight

Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy’s sixth form will open its doors to prospective pupils, parents and carers during a special open evening today (Thursday, November 7th).

The event will be held from 5pm to 7pm when visitors will be able to talk to students and staff and view all the departments and subject areas.

Doug Radnidge, Head of Sixth Form, says: “The King Alfred School Academy’s Sixth Form is holding a fun and informative event to explore the Sixth Form, meet our dedicated staff, and learn about the exciting curriculum we offer.”

“Whether you’re a prospective student or a curious community member, this evening is a great opportunity to discover what makes our school special.”

