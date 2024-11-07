13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 07, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsHighbridge's King Alfred School Academy to hold sixth firm open evening tonight
News

Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy to hold sixth firm open evening tonight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

tkasa

Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy’s sixth form will open its doors to prospective pupils, parents and carers during a special open evening today (Thursday, November 7th).

The event will be held from 5pm to 7pm when visitors will be able to talk to students and staff and view all the departments and subject areas.

Doug Radnidge, Head of Sixth Form, says: “The King Alfred School Academy’s Sixth Form  is holding a fun and informative event to explore the Sixth Form, meet our dedicated staff, and learn about the exciting curriculum we offer.”

“Whether you’re a prospective student or a curious community member, this evening is a great opportunity to discover what makes our school special.”

Click here to reserve a free space

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea carnival organisers thank spectators as collection total rises to £11,034
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns on Saturday for event with 15 craft stalls

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
13.2 ° C
13.9 °
12 °
90 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com