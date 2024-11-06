Burnham-On-Sea carnival organisers thank spectators as collection total rises to £11,034

A grand total of £11,034.12 was collected for local good causes from spectators lining the route of Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Carnival.

Organisers, pictured above, say the figure was significantly up from the £8,652.17 collected last year, thanks to an evening of dry weather which boosted the turnout.

An army of volunteers from local charities and community groups who collected on the night gathered on Tuesday morning to count the thousands of coins that were donated.

Carnival Chair Annalee New thanked spectators, telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The amount was up from last year and we are very grateful to all those who donated and supported the carnival and the charities. It is very much appreciated.”

While the amount collected was up on last year, it did not exceed the £13,430 raised in 2017 which still stands as the all-time record total – see previous collection totals below.

Visitors got to see over 60 entries parade through the town in a spectacle of colour and excitement, pictured here. Judges awarded the best entry in the entire procession to Gremlins Carnival Club for ‘Beatlemania’ – see the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival results.

Carnival collection totals in Burnham-On-Sea

The amount collected at the Highbridge & Burnham Carnival during recent years:

2024 – £11,034.12

2023 – £8,652.17

2022 – £10,408

2021 – £2,331 (smaller walking carnival held in pandemic)

2020 – No carnival due to pandemic

2019 – £11,116

2018 – £12,769

2017 – £13,430 (all-time record total)

2016 – £12,944

2015 – £10,454

2014 – £11,645

2013 – £10,765

2012 – £9,400

2011 – £11,298

2010 – £9,400

2009 – £10,332

2008 – £9,600

2007 – £11,000

Pictured: The Burnham Canival count underway on Tuesday as the volunteers took a well-earned break after counting thousands of coins