Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Results 2024: ‘Beatlemania’ wins top spot for Gremlins

Gremlins Carnival Club took the top spot at Monday’s 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival with this stunning entry.

The Bridgwater club’s dazzling cart, called ‘Beatlemania’, featured a mass of movement and colour, complete with iconic 1960s music.

The judges awarded it the top spot for ‘best entry in the entire procession’ and also the ‘best feature entry’.

Members of Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club won ‘best local entry’ and the ‘Chairman’s Choice’ award for their impressive entry, ‘Country Kidz’, which was third in the keenly-contested ‘juvenile feature’ category.

Burnham and Highbridge Carnival 2024 results:

Class 1 – Tableaux Mounted Open

1 Huckyduck – Brunel

2 Pentathlon CC – Outlaws

3 Wills CC – Roald Dahl’s Imagination

4 King William – The Pop Up Library

5 Oasis – America (4th of July) BOS.com

Class 3 – Feature Mounted (Open):

1 Gremlins CC – Beatlemania

2 Masqueraders – Step Right Up

3 Ramblers – Pinball

4 Renegades – The Manor

5 Marketeers – Spirit of the Eagle

Class 5 – Comic Feature

1 Nunsford Nutters – Nee Naw

2 Cary Comedians – Oh Crop!

3 Luckington CC – Drag TasticBOS.com

4 2R’s CC – Nelly

5 One Plus One – Who’s hungry?

Class 6 – Juvenile Feature:

1 Rubalo JCC – Birds of Paradise

2 Marina Sydenham JCC – Carnivale De Mardi Gras

3 Hillview JCC – Country Kidz

4 Next Generation – Bugsy Malone

Class 7 – Groups of Masqueraders (adult or mixed):

1 Bridgwater Belles – Totally Bonkers

2 Wilfs CC – Tinned Up

3 Academy of Carnival – The Playgroup

4 Smandy’s CC – Make Me An Offer

5 You Can Dance Academy – Loong Year

Class 8 – Groups of Masqueraders (Juvenile):

1 Rhythm Fever – Avast Ye

2 Starlight Dance – Mushroom Kingdom

Class 9 – Groups of Masqueraders Mixed

1 ABC CC – Beatlemania

2 AOC Peach Family – Things That Go Bump

3 Xtreme CC – Year of the Dragon

Class 10 – Pairs

1 A&A CC – The Time Machine

2 Krodie CC- Pandora

3 AOC Ruth and Rio – Prince Charming

Class 11 – Single Masquerader (Adult)

1 Jacks CC – Ragtime

2 Apollo CC – Sitnalta Fo Repeek

3 Jiggle Junior – Steampunk Pirate

4 AOC Adam Cox – Shiver Me Timbers

5 Andy Tizzard – Carnival of Colours

Class 12 – Single Masquerader (Juvenile)

1 Little R – Silver Ball

Class 13 – Single or Pairs with wheeled props

1 Bubbles CC – Egyotopia

Class 14 – Best Decorated Towing Vehicle

1 Ramblers CC – Pinball

2 Renegades CC – The Manor

3 Gremlins CC – Beatlemania

4 Masqueraders CC – Step Right Up

Class 15 – Best dressed Towing Vehicle Driver

1 Marketeers – Spirit of the Eagle

2 Renegades CC – The Manor

3 Ramblers CC – Pinball

4 Griffens CC – The Great Air Race

4 Gremlins CC – Beatlemania

Class 17 – Trade open

1 Grand Pier WSM – Christmas

Class 18 – Best Decorated Generator

1 Ramblers CC – Pinball

2 Masqueraders CC – Step Right Up

3 Renegades CC – The Manor

3 Gremlins CC – Beatlemania

Class 19 – Best Entry in Procession

1 Gremlins CC – Beatlemania

Class 20 – Best Local Entry:

1 Hillview – JCC Country Kidz

Class 21 – Most outstanding costume (mounted)

1 Marketeers CC – Spirit of the Eagle

Class 22 – Most outstanding costume (non mounted)

1 Bridgwater Belles – Totally Bonkers

Class 23 – Best Feature Entry

1 Gremlins CC – Beatlemania

Class 24 – Best Tableaux Entry

1 Huckyduck CC – Brunel

Class 26 – Chairman’s Choice (local)

1 Hillview JCC – Country Kidz

Class 27 – Technical Achievement

1 Ramblers CC – Pinball