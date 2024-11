A woman was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Highbridge.

A Police spokesperson says: “We were called to Ladd Close at 1.35pm on Monday 4th November after a woman was found with a facial injury.”

“Officers were in the area conducting enquiries to identify the person responsible.”

“If you have any information or footage which could help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler log 554 of 4th November.”