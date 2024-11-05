PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea’s BEES drama group brings Disney classic ‘The Little Mermaid’ to town

Final tickets are on sale for a special performance of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ which is coming to Burnham-On-Sea this month.

The Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society, one of Somerset’s longest running drama groups, is performing the show at The Princess Theatre on Saturday November 16th at 7pm, and Sunday November 17th at 3pm.

A spokesperson says: “In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above and bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.”

“But the bargain is not what it seems and Ariel needs the help of her colourful friends Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.”

“Don’t’ be ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’, let BEES be ‘Part of your World’ this November as we travel ‘Under the Sea’ and try to persuade Eric to ‘Kiss the Girl’. BEES presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Saturday 16th November at 7pm and Sunday 17th November at 3pm at The Princess Theatre.”

Tickets cost £17 (£15 for under 18s). For more information click here or phone the Box Office on 01278 784464. This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.