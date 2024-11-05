10.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Nov 05, 2024
Burnham Community Centre gets £1,000 boost and it needs your help to secure £6,000
News

Burnham Community Centre gets £1,000 boost and it needs your help to secure £6,000

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre has been given a financial boost by the Co-Op.

The centre in Burnham’s Berrow Road has been selected as one of the Co-Op’s local good causes for the year ahead in the Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater area.

It award it £1,000 to support its activities plus upgrades to access and heating. Co-Op members can also vote to support the centre and if it gets the most votes, it will be awarded £6,000!

The centre’s chair, David Norton, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have been recognised by the Co-op as an important part of Burnham community life.”

Burnham-On-Sea community centre President Ken Hindle with the trustees

“Providing a venue for a myriad of activities which enriches the lives and well being of the people who visit the Centre.”

“The funding will help the Centre by improving the access for people with mobility difficulties whilst making the building a warm and welcoming place to be.”

“If you are a local Co-op member or use any of the Co-op businesses please take the opportunity to vote in support of our project and hopefully enable us to be selected for the larger local grant.”
