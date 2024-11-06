Family of Burnham car enthusiast battling cancer fundraise to restore his ‘lifeline’ classic Mini

The family of a Burnham-On-Sea car enthusiast who is undergoing treatment for cancer hope to raise £3,000 to restore a ‘lifeline’ classic Mini for him.

Wayne Carlisle – who is the Vice Chair of Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival – fulfilled his dream and bought a classic Mini in need of restoration in early 2021.

However, by September 2021, Wayne was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a form of cancer that is treatable, but incurable.

The Mini is a comforting distraction from the treatment that he is undergoing. Symptoms include bone pain, weakness and fatigue, nausea, and mental fogginess or confusion.

During the years since his diagnosis, Wayne has undergone a stringent treatment programme with no breaks, including chemotherapy injections; full stem cell replacement; full dental extractions; and monthly bone strengthening injections.

Wayne’s wife, Louise, says: “After a brief spell in remission, Wayne was last month advised that his cancer again is no longer in remission, and the high intensity chemotherapy has to restart. This, as you can imagine, devastated our family.”

So, with the help of friends, the family were briefly able to restore the car to running capability, including a new spray in Papaya Orange – the colour Wayne’s favourite F1 team, McClaren, although the Mini soon needed a new engine.

Louise adds: “Using the very last of our savings and borrowing money, we purchased an engine from someone we thought was reputable… but they have completely ripped us off.”

Wayne’s family are asking for some help towards getting a new engine, or for a mechanic to look at the current one. The orange Mini represents a “lifeline” from the cancer he is battling.

The link to the fundraising page can be seen here