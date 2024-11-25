£55,000 of upgrades unveiled at Berrow Village Hall with Hinkley Point funding

Berrow Village Hall has completed a major project to upgrade its facilities with the support of Hinkley Point C.

The Hinkley Point Community Fund awarded a grant of £32,000 to the hall earlier this year and the Bernard Sunley Foundation has given £5,000 for the series of improvements.

David Stickels, a Trustee and Director at Berrow Village Hall, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Berrow Village Hall has had a year of improving our facilities.”

“This has included a re-roofing of the flat roof, new solar panels, plus new LED lights throughout the hall and a new sound system which includes a hearing loop.”

“This was made possible through grants from EDF Hinkley Point and the Sunley Foundation plus our own fundraising with our monthly Lottery.”

He says the team is “very grateful” for the funding from the Hinkley Point Community fund, the Bernard Sunley Foundation and the lottery subscribers.

“As Trustees we are delighted and thankful for the support which has meant the improvement programme has been able to be completed.”