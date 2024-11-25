VIDEO: Brent Knoll Run sees 157 runners complete gruelling, muddy trail race

Dozens of runners from across the South West took part in an annual gruelling race from Burnham-On-Sea to the top of Brent Knoll and back on Sunday morning (November 24th).

Despite heavy rain making the underfoot conditions very muddy, the 6-mile trail race started from Burnham’s BASC Ground before the runners headed across the fields and up the slippery paths to the trig point on top before returning.

The Brent Knoll Run 2024 was won by Adam Fieldhouse from Taunton, pictured with his winning trophy and a celebratory cider, in a time of 40 minutes and six seconds.

“It was very muddy underfoot and slippery, but great fun despite the conditions,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

An organiser says: “Conditions were muddy underfoot, but everyone enjoyed themselves. Many thanks to Burnham Harriers and the team for all their help supporting the event.”

The Brent Knoll Race is organised by the Burnham-On-Sea Harriers and is the final race in the annual Somerset Series of running events.

The Brent Knoll Run has been held for more than 20 years.

It originally started as an event attached to Brent Knoll’s summer fete.

Results of Brent Knoll Run 2024:

Pictures: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Alan Beach, Clare Popham, Alex Hamilton