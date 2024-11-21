Body recovered from lake in Burnham-On-Sea after Police called to report of ‘sudden death’

Police say a body has sadly been recovered from a lake in Burnham-On-Sea today (Thursday, 21st November).

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Hunts Pond in Burnham-On-Sea to investigate a report of personal items being found near the water.

A Police spokesperson confirms: “A member of the public called Police just before 10.10am on 21st November after finding personal property near the water.”

“Police and Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue attended and, sadly, a body was recovered at about 11.15am.”

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and while formal identification has yet to be made, the family are aware.”

“If you have any information which could help police enquiries into this tragic incident, please call 101 and give the reference 5224306908.”

Emergency crews were on scene in Westmere Crescent, as pictured, for several hours.