Brean beauty salon and hairdresser set to move into new larger premises

A Brean beauty salon and hairdresser is opening a new larger premises in the village.

Vicky Hulbert, owner of Bliss Beauty Salon, says the business is moving from a small unit nearby into the bigger location in South Road opposite Stardust Amusements.

“We’ve been at Brean Leisure Centre for several years and are pleased that the opportunity has arisen to relocate into these bigger premises in place of a former bakery shop,” she says.

“We will be opening at the start of February and look forward to welcoming our customers.”

The business includes a beauty salon and a mens and women’s hairdresser.