Burnham-On-Sea author revisits Indian city where he met the late Mother Teresa 40 years ago

Burnham-On-Sea author Michael Turner has just returned from a unique visit to India where he revisited the place where he met the late Mother Teresa four decades ago.

Michael recounts how in December 1984, he was preparing to teach about Mother Teresa and had flown to Calcutta, India hoping to find her.

He was delighted when Mother Teresa met him in the reception room at Mother House, where he recorded an interview and photographed her.

Exactly forty years later, Michael this month returned to the same place in India which is the final resting place for Mother Teresa, who died in September 1997.

He met up with the person responsible for the tomb-side museum, Sister Lynn.

“My hopes of submitting photographs for the museum were realised because it transpired, they constituted a unique archival treasure,” he says.

“My images included Mother Teresa writing messages in two Irish women’s books, being seated next to a male Indian visitor, a contemplative portrait, and a photograph with me.”

“Twice, Mother Teresa took my hand during my visit 40 years ago and stated: ‘You give it for me. The love of Jesus on the five fingers…’

“I remember she sent me upstairs to the prayer room and she positioned her prayer book for me to read prayers with her, which I also recorded; this included Mother Teresa leading the prayer session.”

The following day, Michael recounts that he met Mother Teresa at Calcutta Airport and recalls that when a man saw Michael about to photograph her, he threw himself at her feet.

Michael adds: “Mother Tersea lifted him up and deflected all compliments by saying, once again: ‘All for Jesus.’ A women then approached us. Mother Teresa then blessed her baby daughter.”

Michael says that Sister Lynn gave him the privilege of recording a video at Mother Teresa’s tomb and handing over the photographs to a nun especially chosen because she is from Plymouth, England.

Michael adds that he let Sister Lynn know about his voice recordings on his YouTube Channel at Michael Turner Interviews Mother Teresa at her Convent in Calcutta and a video called Michael Turner Meets Mother Teresa; that included more details. Also see Michael Turner Donates Photographs at the Tomb of Mother Teresa.