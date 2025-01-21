4.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 22, 2025
Warning over fake £20 bank notes issued to Burnham-On-Sea shops and residents

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Money

Residents and businesses in Burnham-On-Sea have this week been warned to be on the look out for fake bank notes circulating in the town.

It comes after several shops and cafes said counterfeit £20 notes were in circulation on Monday.

Eagle-eyed business owners spotted the fake notes, adding that the printing and the clear plastic section on the notes is not correct.

“We are keen to warn other business owners and residents to look out for the notes to avoid being out of pocket,” said one business owner.

