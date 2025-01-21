£51 Council Tax hike in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge agreed by town councillors

Council tax bills in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will rise by 35.7% this year after an increase was approved by Town Councillors last night (Monday, January 20th).

Members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council voted in favour of the increase proposed earlier this month by the council’s Finance and Governance Committee.

There will be a £51.21 per year increase on Band D properties to £194.62 from £143.41 last year. It comes after the council raises the council’s total budget for the coming year to £1,324,115 from £952,901 last year.

The council says the increase – which equates to £1 per week – comes as it has to take on extra ‘devolution’ costs. The Town Council will have to provide local services such as local public toilets, play areas, and floral displays which were previously funded by Somerset Council which says it can no longer afford them due to its financial woes.

Cllr Ganesh Gudka, the Town Council’s Finance and Governance Committee chairman, pictured, told Monday’s meeting: “None of us are happy that we have had to increase the local precept. Times are hard for everyone and we do appreciate that. However, as always, a balance has to be struck. It is important for the town that these local services are preserved,and as all parties have pointed out, if they are not funded, they will disappear. And I truly believe that there is opportunity here for our town to take more control over its services.”

”I would like to recognise how hard officers have worked in trying circumstances to put together this plan and that both Lib Dem and Conservative councillors on the devolution working group have worked together constructively on working through the detail. We agreed the list of priorities and options together and everyone has been clear that we should not take on other costs beyond these services.”

“I should say that it is important to recognise that Somerset Council is having to make the same difficult decisions as every council in the country, many of which are on the verge of bankruptcy. This is not due to mismanagement as some people would have you believe but because of the crippling costs of social care, which have always been forced onto local government with inadequate funding.”

Cllr Peter Clayton added: “All the committees have worked closely together on this – it’s not been party political. We’ve all done our best to provide the best services for the people of Burnham and Highbridge – but that will come at a cost. Somerset unitary council have said that hey are not forcing the Town Council to do anything, however if we want to keep public conveniences open, if we want flower beds, if we want playgrounds looked after, then we will have to do it ourselves as they are not going to fund it from April onwards. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the case. We are determined to keep our services running as smoothly as possible at the least possible cost.”

The Town Council will be seeking local business sponsorship and grants for floral displays to help keep the increases to a minimum.

After reviewing the Town Council’s draft budget during Monday’s meeting, councillors voted in favour of supporting the proposed budget and council tax increase. Councillors decided not to take money from the £402,463 set aside in its reserves.