Highbridge church to host annual Worship Service for Christian Unity Week

Churches Together in the Burnham and Highbridge Area will be holding an all-age service marking the end of the international Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

It’s the turn of St John’s Church in Highbridge to host, and the service will be at 4pm on Sunday 26th January.

It will be an all-age service using the image of the image of the rainbow from the story of Noah to celebrate our uniqueness and togetherness.

Revd Martin Little, Vicar of St John’s, says: “In a world that seems increasingly divided along religious and ideological grounds, it’s all the more important to recall that what unites us is greater than what separates. We’re delighted to be opening up our regular afternoon Family Service to our friends from other local churches, and hope all will enjoy our time together.”

“Churchfield Harmony, our school choir will be singing, and there will be stories, craft activity, songs and prayers. Afterwards, there is a party tea for children in the hall, and refreshments for adults. All are very welcome.”

Separately, on Monday 27th January at 12 noon, our annual Holocaust Memorial Day service will take place once again at the Frank Foley Statue on Market St in Highbridge.

The service will last about 30 minutes, and will be led by local school children bringing readings, and members of local churches leading prayers. This year’s theme is ‘For a Better Future’. Again, all are welcome to attend and take part.