Community singing afternoon to be held in Burnham-On-Sea theatre in February

A community singing afternoon is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre in February featuring classics from the 60s and 70s.

Musicians Tim, Mike and Graham will accompany those in the audience, playing upbeat classics on guitar on Wednesday 12th February at 2:30pm.

“Whether you’re a seasoned singer or just love to hum along, this event is for everyone who enjoys music, good company, and a bit of fun – plus tea and cake!” says a spokesperson.

“Communal singing can offer incredible benefits, not only does it bring people together, but it also boosts mood, and creates a sense of connection and belonging.”

“There’s no better way to spend an afternoon. Tickets for these events sell fast, so get your tickets now.”

Over 65s tickets are £5.00 and under 65s tickets are priced at £9.00. Tickets are available here.

This event is supported by the Hinkley Point C Community Fund grant that The Princess Theatre was awarded in 2024.