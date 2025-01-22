Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village to hold recruitment day this Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village is holding a recruitment day this weekend when scores of seasonal opportunities will be available.

Taking place on Saturday January 25th 2025 between 10am and 4pm at the park in Burnham’s Marine Drive, it will offer a chance for those interested in seasonal jobs to find out more.

We are recruiting for:

Trainee Lifeguards (Successful applicants will start a Free NPLQ course on Monday 17 th of Feb – Friday 21 st Feb, which will be held on our park) Age 16+ Also, we pay the highest NLW rate of £11.44ph for lifeguards regardless of age.

Qualified Lifeguards age 16+

Activity team (must be aged 18+ various courses starting from mid Feb on our park and off park for things like archery, target shooting and climbing wall training)

Cleaning team (Accommodation and Venue)

Restaurant and Bar team

Fast Food outlet team for Burger King, Papa John’s and Cooks

Supermarket team

Guest experience team

Grounds and Gardens team

Security team

Chefs

Kitchen Porters

A spokeswoman says: “Come along on the day, feel free to bring a CV. Not all roles require experience as training is given, start dates from the middle of the Feb.”

“Lots of benefits are available, including discounts off Haven Holidays for the team, their family and friends, plus free use of most of the site amenities, and up to 50% off food, rewards and recognition schemes.”