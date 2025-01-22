Heavy rain and strong winds to sweep into Burnham-On-Sea area as Storm Éowyn arrives

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to sweep aside a recent spell of settled weather in the Burnham-On-Sea area when Storm Éowyn arrives.

Conditions will start to become more unsettled during Thursday, before a bout of extensive wet and very windy conditions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds this Friday, which includes the Burnham-On-Sea area, and it says further warnings may become necessary during the coming days.

Winds and heavy rain will peak in Burnham-On-Sea early on Friday morning between 3am and 9am with gusts of around 55mph.

The conditions are being caused by the jet stream quickly invigorating. The current spell of very cold weather in North America will fire-up the jet stream, as the frigid air meets warmth over the Atlantic.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills.”

The wind strengths will gradually ease across southern areas during Friday afternoon.

Forecasts indicate some further periods of very unsettled weather are also likely into next week, again bringing a potential for strong winds across the West Country.