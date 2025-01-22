Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox calls for action on bus service concerns in meeting with First Bus

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has met with representatives from First Bus to call for action on issues raised by residents in a recent constituency survey about local bus services.

The survey revealed several issues, including unreliable services, insufficient routes to rural areas, and a lack of evening services.

Specific routes, such as the B1, B2, 14, 16, 20, 21, and 21A, were highlighted by residents, alongside the need for better connections to essential locations like Highbridge train station and Musgrove Hospital in Taunton.

In the meeting, First Bus acknowledged the concerns and committed to taking steps to address them.

The Burnham and Highbridge MP says “they confirmed plans to remind drivers of their obligations to support passengers with disabilities and promised to share data on delays to help understand the reliability issues.”

First Bus explained that they are in conversation with Somerset Council to explore the use of the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding to enhance local services.

Ashley Fox says he emphasised that this funding must directly benefit residents of the constituency by making improvements such as expanding the 21/21A route to better serve rural areas, introducing additional evening services, and stopping along Love Lane in Burnham-On-Sea.

The MP also confirmed that he will write to Somerset Council to advocate for BSIP (Bus Service Improvement Plan) funding to prioritise improvements to bus services in the constituency.

“Local bus services are a vital lifeline for residents, especially those in rural communities, and these longstanding concerns cannot be allowed to continue,” adds Ashley Fox.

“I will keep pressing First Bus and Somerset Council to deliver the reliable and accessible transport services that our communities need.”