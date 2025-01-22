New life-saving defibrillator installed in Berrow with support of Burnham group

A new public access defibrillator has been unveiled in Berrow this week thanks to the support of a Burnham-On-Sea community group.

The new equipment has been installed at Berrow and Brean Recreation Club with a donation from Burnham Lions Club’s final funds following its closure last year.

Ray Skelding, Chairman of Berrow Social Club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been working with Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club to provide a new defibrillator location for the south of Berrow.”

“It’s been installed in a busy location between the village green, the children’s play area, the local shops and post office and the Co-op Store. We hope it’s never needed but it’s also reassuring to know it’s there.”

“We would like to thank Phil Cooke and Burnham Lions Club, who have kindly provided the equipment.”

Pictured: Phil Cooke from Burnham Lions Club with Ray Skelding, Chairman of Berrow Social Club, Jimmy Lynch Electricals and Clive Bond of the entertainment group ET23 team