News

Burnbridge Wanderers team unveils new look thanks to local holiday park’s support

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnbridge wanderers u13’s

Burnbridge Wanderers Under 13s football team have this week thanked a local holiday park for its sponsorship of their new clothing.

The club’s all-weather jackets were kindly donated by Home Farm Holiday Park in Burnham-On-Sea.

The U13’s Manager, Justin Popham, said: “All the players are delighted with their new jackets and with the recent weather they couldn’t have come at a better time.”

“Home Farm Holiday Park already sponsors the players’ kit so to get the jackets as well was an added bonus for the players.”

“Burnbridge Wanderers JFC would like to thank Steve Atkinson at Home Farm for their continued support.”

