PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club gathers for final ‘thank you party’ as it closes

Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club held a final thank you party on Saturday (June 29th) as it shuts down after 49 years of community work in the town.

The Lions said earlier this year they have seen a fall in volunteer numbers – not just in Burnham, but nationally – and the club has therefore decided not to continue in the town.

Burnham Lions Club President Phil Cooke told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a very regrettable, sad day, but the decision hasn’t been taken lightly.”

“We have seen a fall in members in recent years and were unable to fill all our officer positions.”

Supporters and members gathered at Berrow Village Hall for Saturday’s final event, pictured here.

Kevin Moore, who is the district Lions Governor, gave a glimmer of hope that the club could be saved. He said that he would like to undertake one further push for new volunteers in order to try and restart the club so it can celeberate its 50th year.

Phil added: “Over £500,000 has been raised for local charities and good causes over the years, so a huge amount of great work has been done in the town.”

“We thank everyone who’s been involved and supported the club over the years. This is our 49th year this year so we won’t quite make it to 50 sadly whcih is very regrettable.”

It was announced during the afternoon that Phil would be receiving the Melvin Jones award for all his work, which is the highest recognition within the organisation.

