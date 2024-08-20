Brean Leisure Park unveils new ‘Changing Places’ facilities with help of grant funding

Residents and visitors to Brean Leisure Park and Brean beach can now have access to a Changing Places Toilet.

It comes after Somerset Council worked with Brean Leisure and Muscular Dystrophy UK, using grant funds from the former Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (now known as Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government).

Nationwide, there are 2,265 registered Changing Places Toilets, and another one at Brean Leisure is in the process of being constructed/installed.

A spokesperson says: “The campaign was started in 2005 aiming to get Changing Places Toilets installed in all public venues, so that everyone, regardless of their access needs or disability or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, can use a toilet facility with dignity and hygienically.”

“People with profound and multiple learning disabilities or with physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis often need extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably.”

These needs are met by Changing Places toilets. Changing Places Toilets enable anyone, regardless of their disability, to go to the shops, attend hospital appointments, enjoy community life, socialise and travel. All the things that most of us take for granted every day.

It has now been registered and tourists and visitors can locate Changing Places facilities at: Changing Places Toilets.