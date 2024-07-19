Brent Knoll Music on the Green returns tonight with Burnham-On-Sea band Six Machine

Popular Burnham-On-Sea band Six Machine will be performing at Brent Knoll’s Music on the Green this evening (Saturday, July 20th).

This year’s event will be held on Brent Knoll Village Green at 7:30pm.

A spokesperson says: “We are thrilled to welcome backn Six Machine, a local band with a collection of upbeat rock, pop, funk and disco hits, celebrating the greatest musical artists in the world!”

“We know this will be an evening not to be missed!”

Tickets are priced at £12.50 each, with entrance for accompanied children under 14 free. Tickets are available at the village shop or by calling 01278 760760.