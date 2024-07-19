East Huntspill Art Group holding summer exhibition of paintings this weekend

East Huntspill Art Group is holding their annual Summer Exhibition of Paintings this weekend.

The group – which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year – will hold the display on Saturday 20th July and Sunday 21st July in East Huntspill Church Hall from 10am till 4pm each day.

“Dozens of colourful pieces of art will be on show and on sale during the exhibition,” says a spokeswoman.

“We recently lost our chairman Brian Freestone so we will be exhibiting some of his watercolour paintings as well as other group members.”

“The group also welcomes new members of any ability as demonstrations and training will be available. Come along and have a chat with the artists.”

Pictured: East Huntspill Art Club members – including the late Brian Freestone – at their display last year