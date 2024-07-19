Penny Party In The Park to be held at holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea

A ‘Penny Party In The Park’ is to be held at a holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday, 25th July with families invited to a day of fun.

Riverside Holiday Village in Bleadon will be hosting the event from 11am to 2pm.

Organiser Ade Bowen says: “For just 1p entry, you will get all this included: Action Pussycat, Krazy Kev and Dinky Dino, Anne-Marie’s School of Funk, The Hula hoop Lady, Mini Concerts, Play Wild CIC Community Scrapstore North Somerset, Joe Lloyd Toons, the Tiger Chase from Paw Patrol, Rory the T Rex, Police, the fire service and ambulance service.”

“There will be free parking you can also bring some pocket money and enjoy activities from Weston Entertainments, Rainbow Sands, Splat Messy Play Weston, North Somerset, Burnham and Cheddar, Lowe’s Pottery Painting and Weston Hospicecare.”

“Plus, browse the local traders including West Country Customs, Laser Quest – Weston and Little Yellow Duck Bookshop.”

“The Kingfisher Club will be open for food and drinks if you get hungry or thirsty, and you can cool down in the pool for £2.50 per person. Do not miss this great start to the holidays, and all for just 1p entry.”