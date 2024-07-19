18.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jul 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsMini First Aid sessions offered to Burnham-On-Sea families this month
News

Mini First Aid sessions offered to Burnham-On-Sea families this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Mini First Aid at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea families are being invited along to a Mini First Aid session this summer in the town.

The Princess Theatre is hosting the new First Aid Classes on Tuesday 30th July for children aged from 3 years old upwards.

A spokesperson says: “The Early Years (ages 3-6), Kids (7-11), and Teens classes (11-16) have won awards and provide children with the basic first aid knowledge required for a first aid emergency.”

Mini First Aid at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea

“The classes meet the new 2020 UK National Curriculum Requirements.”

“Join Katy Cockburn from Mini First Aid North Somerset for their multi-award winning classes, delivered in a relaxed and comfortable style, that give you confidence to know what actions to take if faced with a medical emergency.”

Mini First Aid at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea

The running order will be as follows on July 30th:

  • Early Years (3 -6 yrs) 9.15am – 10.30pm
  • Kids (7 – 11 yrs) 11am – 12.30pm
  • Teens (12 – 16 yrs) 1pm – 3pm

Tickets, priced £15 and £20, are available on the website or via the Box Office on 01278 784464.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Britain In Bloom judges praise Burnham-On-Sea during visit this week
Next article
Penny Party In The Park to be held at holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
18.8 ° C
19.9 °
18.1 °
90 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Sat
20 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com