PHOTOS: Britain In Bloom judges praise Burnham-On-Sea during visit this week

Burnham-On-Sea’s hopes of achieving success in the Britain In Bloom competition have been been boosted after positive comments from the judges during a visit to the town this week.

Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry and Burnham In Bloom Chairman Dave Perrett with Secretary Jo Brown gave the two judges a guided tour of the town’s displays on Thursday (July 18th).

The judges, Lesley Jellyman and John Davies, praised the standard of business and public flower displays in the town.

The Mayor said: “It was a beautiful day in Burnham as we welcomed judges Lesley and John from South West in Bloom. They enjoyed their tour of all the floral displays in the town and were enthusiastic about the results of all the hard work of our community volunteers. We are looking forward to receiving their formal feedback later this year.”

The judges began by the fountain in Old Station Approach, and then headed past the car wash flower display and the flower bed outside B&M before visiting The Esplanade where they saw the seafront beds planted by the Growing Group volunteers and supported recently by Burnham Rotary Club.

They then headed to Marine Cove where they saw the 1,700 flowers that were recently planted, the Manor Gardens, Retreat Caravan Park, Pembroke Close, Conway Crescent, Kathleen Chambers, St Andrew’s School, Beaufort House, Ben Travers Way, GH Tyres, the High Street, Sunny Lawns, plus other areas.

Dave added his thanks to the volunteer helpers, pictured below, plus Somerset Council and the Town Council for their support.

He says the results of the judging will be announced in October when the winning towns in the Britain In Bloom competition are unveiled. Burnham-On-Sea won a silver award in the 2023 competition.