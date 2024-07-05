12.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jul 06, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club donates hundreds of pounds of plants for seafront displays
News

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club donates hundreds of pounds of plants for seafront displays

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has brought an extra dash of colour to the seafront this week after donating plants for The Esplanade.

The tubs near the Bay View Cafe have been planted thanks to the Rotary Club and volunteers from Burnham’s Growing Group.

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Sharon Perry, says: “I would like to thank the Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club for their generous donation of plants for the tubs on the Esplanade.”

“Coastal, sustainable plants such as cordyline, agapanthus, grasses and seathrift have been chosen to provide lots of colour and interest for visitors and residents alike.”

“We’d also like to thank Sanders Gardslen Centre for offering a community discount and to members of the Growing Group for planting and tending to the beds.”

She added: “It’s a great example of the collaborative work undertaken in Burnham by different groups to benefit the whole community.”

