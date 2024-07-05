12.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jul 06, 2024
Teenager from near Burnham-On-Sea takes on challenge of climbing Kilimanjaro for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A teenager from near Burnham-On-Sea is set to take on a challenge of climbing Kilimanjaro to raise funds for a charity close to her heart.

Elsie Sharkey, 18, from Lympsham, is undertaking the trek for International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals.

Mount Kilimanjaro, located in Tanzania, East Africa, is the highest mountain in Africa with a height of 19,341 feet.

Elsie says: “My challenge is to climb Kilimanjaro in 8 days and 7 nights in early September. With nearly 50% of people dropping out of this mountain walk with altitude sickness I’d like to rise above and push myself to my limit.”

She hopes to raise £1,000 for International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals, a charity she cares deeply about.

“It supports animals and helps them find a better life, providing protection and improving the welfare of animals in need. The charity also organises projects to help animal welfare.”

Elsie says she is looking forward to seeing the view at the top of the mountain and viewing the animals on each terrain.

She adds that her training has gone well so far. “I use to do pentathlon academy at Hartpury College but now have gone back to triathlon. I am also a Lowland leader – a low terrain walking instructor – and I use this qualification to teach the Duke of Edinburgh Award.”

“I am currently training for a triathlon in mid-July and after that I am hoping to get out in Wales, walking Pen Y Fan, Snowdon and Crib Goch.”

She adds: “I have never done anything like this before – I am an adrenaline junkie! I love adventures.”

Click here for her fundraising page.

