The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s entry into the national Britain In Bloom competition are celebrating this week after the town won a coveted silver gilt award.

Burnham In Bloom organisers Dave Perrett and Jo Brown have received the good news this week following the annual South West in Bloom Awards ceremony held in in Cornwall, which was attended by people from across the region.

Burnham has won the Silver Gilt award and a Pennant Urban Town South Award for the best town in the southern region.

The Britain In Bloom judges visited Burnham-On-Sea in July, when Burnham In Bloom Chairman Dave Perrett and Secretary Jo Brown gave the two judges, Rod Pooley and Dave Purkiss, a guided tour of the town.

Dave Perrett told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are very pleased to have won a silver gilt award this year despite a few issues with some flower beds leading up to the judging.”

“The judges praised the town’s displays and our thanks go to all who helped us this summer. The judges again identified some improvements which are being worked on.”

Last year, Burnham achieved a Silver award.

An awards cerenony will be held later this autumn in Burnham when the awards will be formally presented.