Burnham-On-Sea’s hopes of achieving success in the Britain In Bloom competition have been been boosted after positive comments from the judges during their visit to the town this week.

Burnham In Bloom Chairman Dave Perrett and Secretary Jo Brown gave the two judges a guided tour of the town on Tuesday (July 18th).

The judges, Rod Pooley and Dave Purkiss, praised the standard of business and private public flower displays in the town.

He added: “We hope that we’ve done well – the vast majority of the displays were excellent, but there were some weeds in the flower beds that need attention. Overall, it was a positive visit.”

“The judges began by the fountain in Old Station Approach, and then visited the High Street and seafront where they saw the seafront flower beds, before we headed to Maple Drive, Marine Cove, Manor Gardens, Crosses Penn, Kathleen Chambers, Beaufort House, Berrow School, Pembroke Close, Haven Holiday Village, St Andrew’s School, The Princesss, GH Tyres, Sunny Lawns, and several local pubs with flower displays.”

He thanked Somerset Council and the Town Council for their support and said the results of the judging will be announced in the autumn when the winning towns in the Britain In Bloom competition are officially unveiled.

Burnham and Highbridge won a silver award in the 2022 competition. Dave added that more volunteers are needed to help Burnham In Bloom in future years – get in touch via here if you would like to get involved.