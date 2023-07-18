Thousands of new jobs are set to be created when a multi-billion pound electric car battery factory is built between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater.

Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata has today announced plans to build its flagship electric car battery factory in Somerset at the Gravity business park just off M5 junction 23 at the 616-acre former Royal Ordnance Factory site.

Tata said it will invest £4bn in the site but it is understood that the government is providing subsidies worth hundreds of millions of pounds.