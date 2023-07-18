Growing Highbridge-based bathroom pod manufacturer Offsite Solutions has been awarded two new contracts, adding £5m of business to produce 1,487 bathroom pods.

Offsite Solutions will make the pods for three housing complexes at Square Gardens, a £400m residential scheme in Manchester, which is providing new homes and private studios for rent.

Since 2013, Office Solutions has worked on over 20 Downing projects, including the manufacture of nearly 10,000 pods in contracts worth more than £23 million.

It comes just months after we reported here that Offsite had landed a £1.7m contract and last year a £2.3m contract, securing scores of local jobs for people in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

This new project is the first application of Offsite Solutions’ new large format tile-effect finish for its GRP bathroom pods.

An expanded range of finishes have recently been developed to widen the scope of factory-finished GRP shower rooms and bathrooms specifically for the build-to-rent sector.

Offsite Solutions is manufacturing 1,487 GRP shower rooms and ensuite bathrooms for towers A, B and block D up to the 17th storey. All the pods will be supplied floorless – a highly efficient solution to minimise floor build-up on high-rise apartment projects.

Andy Thomas, Operations Director at Downing, says: “Manufacturing bathrooms offsite gives us a huge benefit in terms of programme, reduction of waste on site and certainty in quality. Our demand for pods is pretty high once the internal fitout process starts on site, so keeping up with our programme is absolutely critical for Downing.”

“Pod technology continues to advance. At Square Gardens we are utilising new higher specification GRP finishes and floorless pods. We are happy with the level of quality and finish that Offsite Solutions achieves with its bathroom pods for Downing and have a good relationship with their organisation at every level.”

James Stephens, Managing Director of Offsite Solutions, adds: “Downing is one of our longest standing clients. We have provided GRP bathroom pods which have been rolled out on multiple student living schemes developed by Downing across the UK for more than 10 years. We are delighted to now be working on their major co-living development in the heart of Manchester.”

“Over the life of GRP pods, we estimate that the operating cost saving is at least 90 per cent more than in-situ bathroom construction. GRP pod technology continues to advance and we have now developed a series of new aesthetic options and features that developers can specify to further enhance tenant appeal in the shared living space.”

“We can also engineer standardised designs that developers can specify for multiple schemes – as we have done for many years with Downing – further increasing the efficiency of construction and optimising all the benefits of offsite manufacturing.”

Due for completion in 2024, Square Gardens aims to simplify and improve residents’ experience of living in the city centre by providing a quality place to live that is not only affordable, secure and convenient but creates a vibrant new connected community.