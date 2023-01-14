A growing Highbridge business has been awarded a huge £1.7m contract to manufacture 757 bathroom pods for a Bristol student accommodation development.

Highbridge-based Offsite Solutions, pictured above, will undertake its second student living contract at the University of the West of England (UWE)’s Frenchay campus in Bristol.

It comes just weeks after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported that the Highbridge company also won a £2.3m contract to supply 425 steel-framed bathroom pods for a new modern housing development in Peterborough.

Offsite Solutions says it offers the UK’s largest range of pods to suit many different building types and applications.

Options include steel-framed bathroom pods with porcelain-tiled finishes for high-end apartments, student residences and hotels.

The company has also developed steel-framed utility pods for apartments or studios for build-to-rent or build-to-sell developments.

Offsite Solutions has delivered 16 pod projects for the VINCI Building project to date which includes major student accommodation schemes for universities in Swansea, Cardiff, Coventry and Liverpool.

This latest project is for the UWE in Bristol, pictured above. It is designed to provide the students with high level of comfort with the minimal use of energy for heating and cooling, in accordance with UWE environmental regulations.

This brings a 50 per cent reduction in running costs and carbon emissions, which is a part of a certified low carbon strategy.

James Stephens, Managing Director of Offsite Solutions, says: “We have a history of working with VINCI Building which spans many years.”

“We are delighted to be collaborating with their team once again and on this highly sustainable student living project in Bristol – a campus we have already worked on.”

“This is an exciting development which will help to meet the rising demand for modern, high quality student living whilst demonstrating a clear commitment to addressing climate change issues.”

The shower pods have a robust and low maintenance construction. Each will be fully finished in Offsite Solutions’ Somerset factory.

Due for completion for the 2023/24 student intake, this phase of the Frenchay Campus development will provide 900 bedspaces in three buildings spanning over 26,000sqm.