A group of regular dog walkers on Burnham-On-Sea beach have expressed shock that a small memorial installed in memory of a dog has been removed.

It was installed on the beach between Burnham and Berrow after Pedro, a rescued greyhound who was a popular sight to many morning beach walkers, passed away last September.

“Sympathetic friends initially fastened flowers to a post on the beach to comfort his owner; and later his grieving owners made a small memorial plaque from a smooth piece of driftwood.,” emails a local resident.

“At Christmas, friends hung decorations on the post, which were removed as tradition demands on Twelfth Night.”

“However last week, regulars were surprised to see that the plaque had been torn off and thrown to the ground, so they repaired and remounted it.”

“Those who made ‘Pedro’s Post’ were shocked on Saturday to find the memorial plaque and model greyhound had been torn down and stolen.”

“The mindless vandalism is deplored by regular beach users, but Pedro’s owners have been assured that the lovely dog will not be forgotten,” adds the resident.