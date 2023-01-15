A budding young Burnham-On-Sea chef has displayed top skills in a top cooking competition.

Poppy McKay, from King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, won the local round of the Springboard Regional Future Chef Final, representing her school.

Chefs at the local final were impressed with her culinary skills and Poppy is now through to the Regional Final to be held at Bridgwater College on Friday 3rd February.

Poppy’s teacher, Natasha King at King Alfred School Academy, is looking forward to supporting her in her next events which include the Springboard Regional Future Chef Final and the Rotary Young Chef Regional Final in the next few months.

Natasha says: “Her talent is amazing and I look forward to seeing it grow and develop in the future with the support of the school and the chefs at these competitions who give their time to support the next generation of chefs.”

Poppy won the contest after serving up pan-fried duck breast, orange and cranberry sauce, with fondant potatoes, puree parsnips, creamed cabbage and celeriac. The chefs had one hour to prepare, cook and serve the main course dish for two people within the budget of five pounds. The criteria was that the dish had to have a personal touch.

Chefs judged the dishes on workmanship – skills and techniques; plus creativity and presentation and composition, taste and flavour.

Last November, Burnham-On-Sea.com featured Poppy’s progress in the Rotary Young Chef competition at King Alfred School in Highbridge.