Budding young chefs demonstrated their cooking skills during Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s Young Chef competition on Thursday (November 3rd).

Held at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, the youngsters were set the challenge of preparing and cooking a three-course meal in two hours with a budget of £22.

The judges praised the young chefs for the “exceptionally high” standard of their finished meals and the variety of their dishes.

Poppy McKay, pictured at the top of the page, won with an impressive menu that included a starter of smoked mackerel pate with home-made bread, followed by a main course of pan fried duck with spiced orange and cranberry plus parnsip puree, creamed cabbage, chestnuts and fondant potatoes, followed by a dessert of triple chocolate surprise.

Joint runners-up included Hazel Lynham, Jocelyn Lacey and Sonnie Macbeth.

Co-judge and Principal Dan Milford said: “All the students have showed such brilliant effort with their dishes – and the presentation and taste were superb. Some dishes were really five star Michelin standard!”

Fellow judge Carol Charmers added: “The standard of dishes we saw was the highest for some time – each of the students showed indvidual flare with some great end results.”

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club President David Stickles said: “The Rotary Club has supported this event for many years – it helps to encourage cooking skills, promotes healthy eating, budgeting, and boosts confidence.”

The youngsters were awarded cash prizes by Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club and Poppy now goes on to quality for the district final in February 2023.