The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s entry into the national Britain In Bloom competition are celebrating after the town won a coveted silver award.

Burnham In Bloom organisers Dave Perrett, Jo Brown and John Brown received the award, during a ceremony in Crewkerne attended by 400 people from towns across the region.

Two Britain In Bloom judges visited Burnham-On-Sea in July, as pictured above, when they gave an upbeat assessment on the town’s colourful public flower displays and standard.

Jo and Dave are pictured below receiving Burnham-On-Sea’s award from Kathy Head, the Mayor of Crewkerne, during the ceremony.

Burnham In Bloom’s Dave Perrett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are pleased to have won a silver award this year despite some disappointment about missing out on a gold award again.”

“The judges praised the town’s flower displays and hanging baskets, and our thanks go to all who helped us this summer. The judges did identify some improvements and we will take those onboard for future years.”

In their report on Burnham, the judges highlighted the positive community spirit in the town, and they also praised Burnham’s railway heritage items, the high standard of Marine Cove, and Apex Park’s “splendid wildflower meadow.”

The judges said: “The town is very much improved by its horticulture. The containers in the centre of the town are well placed and of suitable shapes and sizes for the locations. The beds near the sea front are of good size and well placed to provide an attraction for visitors.”

“There are examples of very good gardens in business premises and private homes. Unfortunately some of the planting in containers around the centre of the town had been delayed – the plants were well chosen but had not reached their full potential at the time of our visit.”

“There are good examples of well planted and maintained gardens at care homes and in private residential properties. The two schools we visited our enthusiastically working on projects to develop facilities which will increase the children’s horticultural experience.”

”The schools are actively encouraged and supported by the Burnham in Bloom group. St Andrew’s School has greatly improved the sensory flower bed and has ambitious plans for establishing new raised bed planters.”

The judges also pointed out a problem with Oxalis weeds in some beds along the seafront and at Marine Cove. They suggested that more seasonal bedding with perennial planting is needed along the seafront to improve sustainability and reduce maintenance, and to include shrubs to provide year-round interest. They also recommended enlisting more volunteers for projects such as adopting the flower beds along the seafront to give more ownership.