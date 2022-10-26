Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the town’s High Street on Friday (October 28th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s ten stalls will be a wide range of locally produced products.

This month’s stalls include:

Mikes Pork- Free Range pork from the Somerset Levels.

Oven Too You – A pastry Chef making a range of sweet tarts.

My Farmhouse Pantry – Homemade Jams and Preserves and Tea’s.

In Clover – Perennials, shrubs and bulbs. Alongside Willow structures.

Wesley Cottage Bees – Local Honey and produce straight from the Bee keeper.

Dragonfly Jewellery – Homemade Jewellery Made from Silver, Copper and Glass.

Dickies Pies – Award winning Curry Pies.

Somerset Chilli Garden – Produce Made from Home Grown Chilli’s,

Somerset Orchard Garden – Fresh Cut Flowers, Cider and Apple Juice.

Somerset Natural Soaps – Plant Based Soap