Burnham-On-Sea Library users are now able to use a new Translation Service, giving free access to an online language learning service.

The service, which is available to all library members, workd in a similar way to other online resources, giving Somerset library members (including those with full or digital memberships) access to the free service here.

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, Somerset County Council’s Lead Member with responsibilities for libraries, says: “Language can be a real barrier for people across Somerset who do not have English as their first language.”

“This new initiative is offering a free and easy to access solution for anyone who wants to strengthen their language skills.”

The service is delivered by Transparent language Online. Library staff have had access to training materials to help them understand what it offers so they can be on hand help members of the public sign up for membership and then access the service.

The service includes 120 languages so guests from many other countries will also have free access, simply by having a Somerset Libraries membership. It also enables anyone in Somerset to learn languages such as Ukrainian and Russian which could be especially useful for sponsors and people supporting displaced people in the county.

The Library Service is working with colleagues in the Resettlement Team, so that the training regarding this service will also include information about the various Welcome Hubs and other support services aimed at guests from other countries. You can get a membership by calling into any Somerset library or online here.

To access the new free service, click here