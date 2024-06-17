14.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jun 18, 2024
PHOTOS: Over 1,700 flowers planted in Burnham-On-Sea's Marine Cove seafront gardens
News

PHOTOS: Over 1,700 flowers planted in Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove seafront gardens

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Over 1,700 flowers have been planted in Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove seafront gardens this week.

Surplus flowers from Somerset Council’s stock in Yeovil arrived on Monday (June 18th) and were planted by the council’s team.

The colourful display comes despite Somerset Council’s cutbacks affecting public floral displays.

During recent weeks, Burnham’s seafront flower beds have been planted by volunteers, adding colourful displays for seafront visitors and residents.

And Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been given a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons.

