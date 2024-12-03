Brent Knoll School team narrowly misses top spot in schools maths challenge

A team of four year-6 pupils from Brent Knoll Primary School travelled to Wellington School at the weekend to take part in an annual maths challenge.

With over 60 teams taking part from schools in Somerset and Devon, the Brent Knoll group was delighted to get top marks, though just losing out on first place following a tie-breaker.

The team of Freddie (captain), Lois, Esther and Ephraim had been practising each week this term, both in school and at home.

Brent Knoll headteacher Chris Burman says: “We have been going to Wellington every year, but this is the first time we have got into the top three.”

“The Maths skills needed to complete the Wellington Challenge are of an extremely high standard and so we are all very proud of the children and their fantastic effort.”