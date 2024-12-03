Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church unveils busy line-up of Christmas services and activities

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church has announced its busy line-up of advent and Christmas services and activities.

Rev Cheryl Hawkins says: “We look forward to welcoming you to our advent and Christmas services, this year there are two new events and services.”

At 7pm on Wednesday 18th December, the church is holding its first Blue Christmas Service. “This is a short 45 minute quiet service, for anyone who is struggling with Christmas, perhaps through bereavement or for any other reason or if they just want a quiet time within the busyness of Christmas. Refreshments will be available after the service.”

At 4pm on Sunday 15th December, a Children’s Christmas crafts and story time session will be held. “Come and join us for some fun Christmas crafts, some Christmas stories and warm chocolate drink!”

Full schedule: