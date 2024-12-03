7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 03, 2024
News

Brean Leisure Park supports Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal and appeals for gifts

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Brean Leisure Park is supporting The Salvation Army to help bring the joy of Christmas to more children this year and is appealing for donations of gifts.

As part of its annual Christmas Present Appeal, the park is encouraging guests and local residents to donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts.

These donations will be distributed within the community, bringing festive cheer to families facing financial challenges this holiday season.

Brean Leisure Park says it is proud to support this meaningful initiative, adding: “We’re delighted to work with The Salvation Army to spread some festive joy. Please join us by donating a gift to help make a child’s Christmas special.”

“Getting involved is simple. Drop off new, unwrapped toys and gifts at Brean Play by Thursday 12th December 2024 at Brean Leisure Park, Coast Rd, Brean Sands, Brean TA8 2RB.

