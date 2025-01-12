4.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 12, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNews'Brew and banter' mornings launch at new Highbridge branch of Armed Forces...
NewsWhat's On

‘Brew and banter’ mornings launch at new Highbridge branch of Armed Forces Outreach Service

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new Burnham and Highbridge branch of the Armed Forces Outreach Service is launching this week.

The new service is aimed at veterans, serving members, family members, dependents and reservists.

A spokesman says: “Come and have a brew and banter and meet Somerset NHS Armed Forces Link Workers, Jon, Sam, and Samantha, as well as representatives from many other agencies.”

The gatherings will be held from 9.30am-11.30am at Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge on Tues 14th January, Tues 11th February, Tues 11th March, Tues 15th April, Tues 13th May and Tues 10th June.

The Highbridge branch is being supported by SSAFA, Village Agents, RBL, DWP, Arc, SASP, Ark at Edgwood and Morland Community Hub.

Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge residents invited to have a say on Somerset Council’s budget
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea theatre to host retro disco evening featuring hits from 1960s and 70s

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
4.6 ° C
5 °
3.4 °
87 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Sun
7 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
6 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com